Tinubu Congratulates Osakwe On Winning UK Cyber Personality Award

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, congratulated Fene Osakwe, Chairman of the Lagos State Cybersecurity Advisory Board, on his historic win as the Cyber Personality of the Year at the 2025 Cyber Security Awards in the United Kingdom.

Sunday Telegraph reports that with this achievement, Osakwe has become the first African to receive this prestigious honour.

He was recognized for his outstanding leadership, advocacy, and expertise in cybersecurity and data privacy, securing the top spot ahead of finalists from the United States, UAE, Qatar, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Tinubu commended his exceptional contributions to the field of cybersecurity, acknowledging his efforts in expanding global frontiers and enhancing data protection frameworks.

He praised the award-winning cybersecurity expert as a symbol of Nigeria’s innovation and excellence, describing his success as a testament to the brilliance and potential of young African professionals in the industry.

Reaffirming his belief that Nigeria’s youth remain the country’s greatest asset, Tinubu emphasized that Osakwe’s recognition on an international stage underscores the increasing global influence of African talents in cybersecurity and technology.

The President extended his best wishes to Osakwe, expressing confidence in his continued groundbreaking achievements in the cybersecurity sector.

