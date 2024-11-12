Tinubu Congratulates Okpebholo, Calls For Inclusive Governance

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Senator Monday Okpebholo following his inauguration as the Governor of Edo State.

In his congratulatory message made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday, President Tinubu expressed confidence in Okpebholo’s ability to enhance the lives of Edo residents and create meaningful change throughout his tenure.

New Telegraph recalls that Okpebholo succeed Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), after securing the highest vote in the September 21, 2024, governorship election.

His emergence marks a significant political shift as Edo State returns to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after eight years.

Tinubu in his message to the newly Inaugurated Governor, highlighted the importance of Governor Okpebholo’s role in justifying the faith placed in him by the electorate and reinforcing the APC’s principles of true democracy and effective governance.

The President also urged Governor Okpebholo to prioritize the empowerment of the Legislature and other critical government institutions.

Tinubu pointed out that an independent and active legislative branch is essential for fostering democratic good governance.

Reflecting on past challenges, President Tinubu lamented the previous administration’s attempts to curtail legislative independence, which he said impeded effective governance.

Furthermore, the President commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its successful conduct of the Edo Governorship Election and encouraged the Commission to continue improving electoral processes ahead of the forthcoming Ondo Governorship Election on November 16, 2024.

President Tinubu also noted, that this moment represents a new chapter for Edo State’s democracy.

He celebrated the milestone with the people of Edo, wishing them continued progress under Governor Okpebholo’s leadership.

