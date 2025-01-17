Tinubu Congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, Adeola, others on UNILAG awards

Share

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, DirectorGeneral of the World Trade Organisation; Mr Fola Adeola, co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, and Mr Kola Adesina, Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, on the well-deserved conferment of honorary doctorate degrees by the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The University recognised Dr Okonjo-Iweala for her trailblazing as the first African woman to lead the World Trade Organisation and for introducing significant reforms in Nigeria’s financial sector.

It honoured Adeola for his pioneering role in the Nigerian banking sector and for founding the FATE Foundation, an NGO mentoring young Nigerian entrepreneurs through training and loans.

Adesina, an alumnus of the University, was recognised for his innovative contributions to the energy industry.

Adesina is the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Sahara Power Group, an energy and infrastructure organisation with operations in 42 countries.

