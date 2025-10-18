Tinubu Congratulates Obamuroh On Promotion To Partner At White & Case LLP

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Tolu Obamuroh, a distinguished Nigerian legal practitioner, on his elevation to the Partnership of White & Case LLP, one of the world’s leading international law firms headquartered in New York, United States.

In a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu described Mr. Obamuroh’s achievement as a reflection of Nigerian competence, resilience, and global excellence.

Obamuroh, who will assume his new role on January 1, 2026, was named a Partner in the firm’s International Arbitration Practice based in Paris.

He is one of only three new partners appointed globally in this practice area, and the only one based in the Paris office among the firm’s 46 offices worldwide.

Significantly, Tolu Obamuroh is also the only Nigerian-qualified lawyer in this year’s global partner class, a feat the President hailed as “a source of national pride.”

The statement noted that Obamuroh has built an exceptional career representing sovereigns and major corporations in high-value, cross-border disputes across the energy and infrastructure sectors.

He also continues to serve as a trusted adviser to the Government of Nigeria in several international matters under the supervision of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Tinubu commended the young lawyer’s success as an embodiment of the Renewed Hope vision, symbolizing a Nigeria whose citizens “lead and excel across disciplines, defined by merit, integrity, and global impact.”

“Tolu’s rise to partnership at one of the world’s most respected law firms stands as a powerful symbol of the Renewed Hope vision, a Nigeria whose citizens lead and excel across disciplines,” the President stated.

President Tinubu congratulated Tolu’s family, friends, and colleagues, urging young Nigerians to draw inspiration from his remarkable career path, which he said proves that discipline, hard work, and service can propel Nigerians to global leadership positions.

“He encourages other young Nigerians to draw inspiration from Tolu’s journey, which proves that young Nigerians can lead globally with dedication, discipline, and service,” the statement added.