Tinubu Congratulates NPA MD Dantsoho On Election As IAPH VP

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on his election as Vice President (Africa) of the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH).

Dantsoho will serve a two-year term on the management team of the global association, which represents the interests of seaports worldwide and will mark its anniversary on October 7 in Kobe, Japan.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President expressed gratitude to the IAPH members for the confidence placed in Dantsoho, noting that a similar trust was extended in 2017 to Hadiza Bala Usman, one of Dantsoho’s predecessors.

President Tinubu said the election of the NPA Managing Director would enhance Nigeria’s ambition to leverage the global marine and blue economy.

He encouraged Dantsoho to continue his efforts to reposition the NPA, contributing to Nigeria’s goal of expanding its economy to $1 trillion by 2030.