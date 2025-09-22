Tinubu Congratulates Nigerian Named On Forbes Sustainability Leaders 2025

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ms Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, on being the only Nigerian named on the Forbes Sustainability Leaders 2025 list of 50 global leaders driving climate action.

The President commended Ogunbiyi for her leadership in promoting an equitable energy transition that benefits underprivileged communities, especially across the Global South.

He noted her work in championing the UN-led Energy Compacts and the Mission 300 partnership to provide electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030, initiatives that reflect Nigeria’s continuing contribution to the global climate and energy agenda.

Tinubu affirmed that this recognition spoke to Ogunbiyi’s personal excellence and Nigeria’s growing role in shaping sustainable solutions and development worldwide.

He urged her to continue inspiring young Nigerians and women across Africa and wished her more success as she proudly carried the nation’s flag on the world stage.