Tinubu Congratulates Nigeria Scientists For Making Biden’s Honours List

Share

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu congratulated six distinguished Diaspora Nigerians named by the United States (US) President, Joe Biden among the 400 recipients of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE).

New Telegraph reports that this year’s awardees, announced by President Biden on Tuesday, January 14, are employed or funded by 14 participating US government agencies.

The prestigious recognition, established by former President Bill Clinton in 1996, is the highest honour bestowed by the US government on outstanding scientists and engineers in the early stages of their careers.

Following their announcement, the Nigerian President commended the trailblazing Nigerians for their remarkable achievements in science, technology, and engineering.

Tinubu also notes that recognizing these exceptional talents underscores Nigerians’ vast potential to excel both at home and on the global stage.

READ ALSO

The Nigeria leader noted that he looks forward to the honorees sharing their multidisciplinary expertise to benefit Nigeria’s development efforts under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Nigerian honorees include Azeez Butali, Gilbert Lilly Endowed Professor of Diagnostic Sciences, College of Dentistry, University of Iowa; Ijeoma Opara, Associate Professor of Public Health (Social and Behavioral Sciences), Yale School of Public Health, Yale University; and Oluwatomi Akindele, Postdoctoral researcher at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Others are Eno Ebong, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, Bioengineering, and Biology at Northeastern University; Oluwasanmi Koyejo, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University; and Abidemi Ajiboye, Executive Vice Chair of the Case School of Engineering, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Case Western Reserve University.

Share

Please follow and like us: