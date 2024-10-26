Tinubu Congratulates New Commonwealth Secretary-General

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on her election as the incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that leaders from 56 Commonwealth nations gathered in Apia, Samoa, where Botchwey, a respected 61-year-old former lawmaker, was chosen to become the 7th Secretary-General of the international body.

Botchwey, who has held her position as Ghana’s foreign minister for the past seven years, will officially assume her new role on April 1, 2025.

She will be the second African to hold this esteemed position, following in the footsteps of Nigeria’s Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who served as Secretary-General from 1990 to 2000.

The Nigerian government backed Botchwey’s candidacy, highlighting her vast experience in public administration, foreign affairs, and regional development.

President Tinubu expressed confidence in Botchwey’s capability to bring renewed vigour to the Commonwealth’s mission.

He emphasized on her potential to foster impactful economic and political partnerships that would advance the interests of all member states.

President Tinubu also reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to supporting the Commonwealth’s strategic goals.

According to him, Nigeria support will come particularly in enhancing intra-Commonwealth trade, boosting African exports, and securing a unified Commonwealth position at the United Nations in support of Africa’s bid for permanent representation on the UN Security Council.

In his statement, President Tinubu also thanked the outgoing Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, for her distinguished service, wishing her success in future endeavors.

