Tinubu Congratulates New Canadian Prime Minister, Carney

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr. Mark Joseph Carney on the Liberal Party’s victory in the recent Canadian parliamentary elections and his emergence as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu acknowledged the significance of the hard-fought electoral triumph, noting that Canada needs a leader with Carney’s wealth of experience at this critical time.

Carney, a seasoned economist, previously served as Governor of the Bank of Canada (2008–2013) and the Bank of England (2013–2020).

The President expressed hope that Carney’s extensive background in banking and governance would help steer Canada through this pivotal moment in its history.

President Tinubu also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Canada, particularly in key areas such as education, climate change, and migration.

He expressed eagerness to establish a dynamic and forward-looking partnership with Prime Minister Carney’s administration, building on the goodwill and cooperation fostered under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

