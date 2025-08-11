Tinubu Congratulates NAFDAC For Retaining WHO Level 3 Status

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for retaining the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Maturity Level 3 (ML3) status for the regulation of medicines and vaccines (non-producing).

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised NAFDAC’s management and staff for their professionalism, consistency, and dedication to safeguarding public health.

NAFDAC first attained the ML3 rating in 2022, becoming the first National Regulatory Authority in Africa to achieve the milestone in regulating medicines and vaccines for non-producing countries. The WHO conducted a re-benchmarking exercise from May 28 to May 30, 2025, assessing the agency against globally recognised standards.

The latest evaluation followed a formal re-benchmarking in November 2024 and five Institutional Development Plan (IDP) review meetings between February and April 2025 to track progress on corrective actions.

According to the WHO’s verdict: “NAFDAC has successfully maintained a regulatory system that operates as a stable, well-functioning, and integrated framework for regulating medicines and vaccines (non-producing). This achievement results from investment by the Government of Nigeria in strengthening the regulatory system.”

President Tinubu noted that the milestone boosts Nigeria’s credibility in global health security and pandemic preparedness. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the safety, quality, and efficacy of medicines and vaccines in line with international best practices.

The President said the achievement complements his Renewed Hope Agenda to transform Nigeria’s healthcare system, highlighting ongoing projects such as upgrading over 17,000 primary health centres nationwide, improving maternal care and diagnostics in underserved communities, training 120,000 frontline health workers, and doubling national health insurance coverage within three years.

He also emphasised the priority of promoting local production of healthcare products, pledging continued collaboration with credible partners, development agencies, and donor organisations to expand local pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Tinubu assured that his administration will fully support NAFDAC in its pursuit of WHO’s Maturity Level 4, the highest global standard of regulatory excellence.