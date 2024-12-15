Tinubu Congratulates Mojeed, New IPI Nigeria Leadership

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his congratulations to Mr Musikilu Mojeed, the Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, and other newly elected officials of the Nigeria chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI).

President Tinubu in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga on Sunday urged the new IPI leadership to collaborate with his administration in expanding access to information and strengthening Nigeria’s democratic principles.

Mr. Mojeed was re-elected as President of IPI Nigeria, alongside Ahmed Shekarau of Media Trust as Secretary and Fidelis Mbah of Al Jazeera Television as Deputy President.

Other elected officials include Rafatu Salami of Voice of Nigeria as Treasurer, Yomi Adeboye of Herald Newspaper as Assistant Secretary, and Tobi Soniyi of Arise News as Legal Adviser.

The President emphasized the importance of responsible journalism that aligns with national interests, as outlined in the Nigerian Constitution.

