Tinubu Lauds Jonathan For Bagging Sunhak Peace Prize Award

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on winning the 2025 Sunhak Peace Founders’ Award.

In a press statement issued by his media aide, President Tinubu applauded Jonathan for his consistent advocacy for peace and democracy, describing it as a patriotic effort that has earned him global recognition.

In the press statement, Tinubu thanked the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee for recognising individuals working to improve the world.

The statement reads, “The President states that Dr Jonathan’s winning the Sunhak Peace Award affirms his bold efforts in peacebuilding and promoting democracy in Africa and beyond.

“The President recalls the former President’s historic acceptance of the results of the 2015 presidential election and his peaceful handover of power to an opposition party, which bolstered the nation’s democratic profile.”

Launched in 2015, the Sunhak Peace Prize is awarded every two years to individuals and organizations making significant contributions to global peace and development.

The prize recognises efforts in three key areas: sustainable human development, conflict resolution, and environmental conservation.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that Jonathan has been selected as the recipient of the 2025 Award to be presented by the Sunhak Peace Prize Foundation in Seoul, South Korea.

