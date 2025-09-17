Tinubu Congratulates Gumel, Anusan On Attaining Remarkable Feats

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated two distinguished Nigerians, Farouk Gumel and Tobi Amusan, on their recent outstanding achievements. Gumel was appointed Chairman of Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund Limited, while Amusan won a silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Tinubu described Gumel’s appointment as a testament to his expertise, dedication, and the high regard in which Nigerian professionals are held internationally. “As Vice Chairman for Africa at the Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group, among other accomplishments, Gumel has remained a consistent player in Nigeria’s determined efforts in food sufficiency.

“His leadership in this significant role brings immense pride to our nation, and I am confident he will excel and further cement Nigeria’s reputation for excellence in global finance,’’ the President stated in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga. Tinubu also celebrated Amusan’s performance at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.