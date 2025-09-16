Tinubu Congratulates Gumel, Amusan On Global Achievements

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated distinguished Nigerians, Farouk Gumel and Tobi Amusan, on their recent outstanding accomplishments.

Gumel was recently appointed Chairman of Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund Limited, while Amusan won a silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Tinubu hailed Gumel’s appointment as a testament to his expertise, dedication, and the international recognition of Nigerian professionals.

“As Vice Chairman for Africa at the Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group, among other accomplishments, Gumel has been a consistent player in Nigeria’s determined efforts towards food sufficiency. His leadership in this significant role brings immense pride to our nation, and I am confident he will excel and further cement Nigeria’s reputation for excellence in global finance,” the President said in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

On Amusan’s feat, Tinubu praised her relentless drive, resilience, and indomitable spirit.

“Tobi has once again demonstrated that with patriotic fervour, coupled with hard work and determination, any height is surmountable. Her achievement is a source of national pride,” he stated.

The President wished both Gumel and Amusan continued success in their endeavours and assured them of the government’s support.