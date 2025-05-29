Tinubu Congratulates Ghazouani On Tah’s Emergence As AfDB President

Share

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani of Mauritania on the election of Dr. Sidi Ould Tah as the ninth President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group.

Dr. Tah, a former Mauritanian Finance Minister and Director General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), was elected at the AfDB’s Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

According to a statement issued by Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu spoke with President Ghazouani via telephone from Lagos on Thursday afternoon, shortly after Dr. Tah’s election.

During the call, Tinubu commended the transparent process that led to Tah’s emergence and described him as a seasoned professional who brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Dr. Tah will succeed Nigeria’s Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who is set to step down in September after serving two five-year terms at the helm of the pan-African financial institution.

President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s strong partnership with the AfDB, noting that Nigeria remains the Bank’s largest shareholder among its 81 member countries, comprising 54 African nations and 27 non-African states.

He pledged to work closely with the incoming AfDB President to advance shared priorities such as infrastructure development, agricultural transformation, energy access, and climate resilience.

As a demonstration of its continued support for the Bank’s mission, Nigeria recently approved a $500 million capital replenishment for the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF), extending its operations by another 15 years starting May 2025.

The NTF, established in 1976, is a special fund fully financed by Nigeria to support development projects across Africa.

President Tinubu expressed confidence in Dr. Tah’s vision and pledged Nigeria’s full support in strengthening regional financial institutions, promoting Africa’s economic independence, leveraging population growth for development, and building climate-resilient infrastructure.

He also extended his appreciation to the outgoing AfDB President, Dr. Adesina, for his exemplary service and wished him success in his future endeavours.

