Tinubu Congratulates Ghana’s President-Elect, Mahama

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his congratulations to Ghana President-elect, John Dramani Mahama following his victory in the December 7 general election.

The Nigerian leader conveyed his congratulatory message via a telephone call to Mahama, expressing optimism that his second tenure will bolster stability within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), where Tinubu serves as Chairman.

President Tinubu lauded the people of Ghana for their unwavering commitment to democracy, as reflected in the peaceful and successful conduct of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

He emphasized that the election reflects Africa’s dedication to democracy as a cornerstone for political stability, economic growth, social justice, and transparent governance.

In a notable highlight, Tinubu commended the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his gracious concession of defeat before Ghana’s Electoral Commission officially announced the results.

Tinubu stated that Bawumia’s actions exemplified Ghana’s robust democratic culture.

He further praised Mahama’s return to the presidency, describing it as a testament to the trust Ghanaians place in his vision and leadership.

Mahama, who served as Ghana’s President from 2012 to 2017 and Vice President from 2009 to 2012, has also held numerous parliamentary and ministerial positions throughout his career.

President Tinubu reiterated his commitment to strengthening the historic and fraternal ties between Nigeria and Ghana, grounded in shared culture, history, and Pan-African ideals.

He expressed gratitude to outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo for his impactful leadership and contributions to Ghana’s development and regional peace.

Tinubu looks forward to collaborating with Mahama’s administration to deepen bilateral relations across various sectors and advance economic integration within West Africa.

This marks a pivotal moment for Ghana as it transitions leadership with a renewed focus on unity and progress.

