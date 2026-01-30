President Bola Tinubu has warmly congratulated Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila, mother to his Chief of Staff (CoS), Femi Gbajabiamila, on the conferment of an honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc. Honoris Causa) in Business Administration by Summit University, Offa, Kwara State.

He described the Gbajabiamila as a distinguished nonagenarian, trailblazer, and matriarch of the Lateef Gbajabiamila family of Lagos.

The President joined family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating the 96-year-old United Kingdom–trained nurse, who blazed a trail in Nigeria’s public service as the first female elected executive chairman of a local government in Lagos State.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu noted with profound admiration that Alhaja Gbajabiamila’s life represented resilience, professional excellence and community service.

He commended Summit University for recognising her pioneering contributions to the Nursing profession and for naming its proposed College of Nursing in her honour, a fitting tribute to her lifelong passion for healthcare delivery and human development.

“The naming of the Lateefat Gbajabiamila College of Nursing ensures that Mama Gbaja’s legacy of compassion, discipline, and service will continue to inspire future generations of caregivers and leaders,” the President said.

He lauded Alhaja Gbajabiamila for her steadfast devotion to her faith and community through the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, and for raising a family whose members have continued to distinguish themselves in public service, most notably her son, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

While rejoicing with her family on this momentous occasion taking place in Lagos on Saturday, January 31, the President prayed that Almighty Allah would continue to bless Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila with good health and the abiding joy of witnessing the fruits of her lifelong labour for humanity.