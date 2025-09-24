Tinubu Congratulates Ex-Housing Minister Gwarzo On 65th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to his long-standing associate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

The President praised the former Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development for his patriotism, consistency in progressive politics, and unwavering dedication to the Nigerian people.

According to Tinubu, the support and respect Gwarzo continues to enjoy from his people is a reflection of his principled politics rooted in the ideal of prioritising public service. He recalled Gwarzo’s contributions as a local government chairman and later as Deputy Governor of Kano State between 2007 and 2011, where he distinguished himself as a grassroots politician.

The President also noted that as the governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011, Gwarzo brought his political experience to bear, playing a key role in laying the foundation that eventually led to the formation of the APC in 2013.

Celebrating the milestone, Tinubu encouraged Gwarzo to remain steadfast in his service to the nation and continue contributing to its growth and development.