Tinubu Congratulates Essiet On 40th Birthday

Apc Govs To Tinubu: Fish Out, Prosecute Politicians Behind Insecurity

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ms Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North-Central), on her 40th birthday, January 3, 2026.

Ms Essiet, a gender rights activist, community development advocate, and politician, has been recognised by the President for her dedication to duty, particularly in engaging communities across the North-Central region.

In a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu described the 40th birthday as a significant milestone and prayed that it marks a new chapter of greater accomplishments in her life.

The President commended Ms Essiet for her efforts in listening to community concerns and taking the message of Renewed Hope to the grassroots, where it matters most.

He also encouraged her to continue serving with dedication, zeal, and excellence in her role.

“We wish Ms Essiet a happy 40th birthday and encourage her to continue serving with dedication and zeal for excellence,” the statement read.

