Tinubu Congratulates Ekwunife On 55th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator Uche Ekwunife as she turns 55 on Friday.

In a statement, the Presidential Spokesman said: “Senator Ekwunife built a successful career in banking before venturing into politics. In 2007, she was elected to the House of Representatives for the Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunukofia Federal Constituency, a position she retained in 2011.

“In 2015, she was elected as Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District and later returned to the Senate in 2019, serving as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation. Recently, she was the APC’s deputy governorship candidate in the Anambra election.

“The President joins the friends and family of Senator Ekwunife to celebrate a philanthropist whose leadership has positively impacted communities at both the state and national levels.

“President Tinubu notes that the Senator’s public endeavors continue to reflect resilience, service, and a strong commitment to development and empowerment. He commends her contributions to governance and development in Nigeria and wishes her a happy 55th birthday and continued success as a beacon for women in politics.”