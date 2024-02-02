Tinubu Congratulates Dangote on Senegalese Award

President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has been conferred with the prestigious award of the National Order of the Lion by President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal. The National Order of the Lion Award is the highest civilian laurel to be be- stowed on any individual in the West African country.

The award ceremony will be held, in Senegal on Friday. This highest recognition and honour was said to be in appreciation for the services Dangote has rendered to the Republic of Senegal as well as a tribute to his business acumen, philanthropy, and developmental projects, which are capable of transforming Africa as a whole.

The Dangote Group has a Cement Plant in Pout, Senegal. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a congratulatory message to the frontline businessman on the award conferred on Dangote by the Senegalese Government.

In a press statement, signed by the Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to the President, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, he applauded the industrialist for his enterprise and ingenuity, creating jobs and opportunities for many in Nigeria and across West Africa, as well as contributing to their economies, which the award further affirms. The President commended Mr. Dangote and wished him the very best in his endeavours.