New Telegraph

February 21, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Tinubu Congratulates Chief…

Tinubu Congratulates Chief Of Air Staff, Aneke On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday extended warm greetings to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, on his birthday.

The President joined Air Marshal Aneke’s family and friends to celebrate this special occasion and to pray that God Almighty grant him continued wisdom, strength, and good health as he leads the Nigerian Air Force.

The resident commended the Chief of the Air Staff for his patriotism, professionalism, and commitment to the defence of the nation’s sovereignty.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He encouraged the Air Force Chief to redouble efforts in strengthening security operations and in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity.

As Air Marshal Aneke celebrates this special day, the President wishes him many happy returns.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Court Invalidates ‘Consent Judgment’ Granted To Family To Take Over Osun Govt Land
Read Next

N’Delta 2026 Games: Tinubu, Akpabio, Okpebholo Support Youth Empowerment Through Sports