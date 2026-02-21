Tinubu Congratulates Chief Of Air Staff, Aneke On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday extended warm greetings to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, on his birthday.

The President joined Air Marshal Aneke’s family and friends to celebrate this special occasion and to pray that God Almighty grant him continued wisdom, strength, and good health as he leads the Nigerian Air Force.

The resident commended the Chief of the Air Staff for his patriotism, professionalism, and commitment to the defence of the nation’s sovereignty.

He encouraged the Air Force Chief to redouble efforts in strengthening security operations and in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity.

As Air Marshal Aneke celebrates this special day, the President wishes him many happy returns.