President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on his unanimous election as Chairperson of the Council of the World Customs Organization (WCO) in Brussels on Saturday.

Adeniyi made history as the first Nigerian to lead the 73-year-old global body, which comprises 186 member countries and serves as the highest decision-making organ in customs administration worldwide.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu commended Adeniyi, as well as the Board, management, and staff of the NCS, on the international recognition.

The President described the hoisting of the Nigerian flag at the WCO headquarters in Brussels as a momentous occasion, marking the first time the country’s flag would be raised at the organisation’s headquarters since its establishment in 1952.

He attributed the milestone to the “dynamic leadership” of Adeniyi, who assumed office as Comptroller-General two years ago. Since then, Adeniyi has enhanced revenue generation—consistently surpassing budgetary targets—strengthened stakeholder relations, modernised customs operations, and digitised processes for greater efficiency.

“I congratulate the Customs boss for bringing pride and validation to our country and its ongoing economic reforms. I urge the new Chairperson of the WCO to meet and exceed the expectations of the Council,” Tinubu said.

The President also extended appreciation to the Secretary-General and leaders of the WCO for the unanimous election of Adeniyi, pledging Nigeria’s full support for his leadership of the global customs body.

Adeniyi succeeds Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, and will officially assume the chairmanship of the WCO Council on July 1, 2025.

The WCO Council serves as the supreme governing body of the organisation, providing policy direction and promoting standardisation, modernisation, and global best practices among customs administrations.

All WCO working bodies report to the Council, whose decisions influence customs operations across its 186 member states.