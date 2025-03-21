Tinubu Congratulates Public Health Icon, Arowolo At 80

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Friday joined other eminent Nigerians to congratulate an administrator and public health icon, Mr Ifejola Arowolo, on his 80th birthday.

According to a press statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, the Nigerian leader commended Arowolo’s service as the pioneer Chairman of the National Drug Abuse Committee in Ondo State and former Director of Pharmaceutical services.

President Tinubu lauded Arowolo for his relentless fight against counterfeit drugs, the legacy of hard work, integrity, and accountability in public service, and for instilling these values in his children, including Mrs Olu Verheijen, the President’s Special Adviser on Energy.

Tinubu described Arowolo as an advocate for education as a fundamental tool for poverty alleviation.

He said the pharmacist’s unwavering commitment to civic duty and adherence to principled governance, rooted in his faith-based academic background, had earned him widespread admiration as a forthright and disciplined leader.

The President wished the octogenarian continued health, happiness, and fulfilment as he marked the significant milestone.

Arowolo was recognised for pioneering efforts to integrate indigenous Nigerian medicine with Western practices, making healthcare more accessible and affordable for the average Nigerian.

