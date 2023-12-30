Tinubu Confused, Has No Solution To Nigeria’s Problems – Sowunmi

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a confused leader who has no solution to the problems of the country.

Sowunmi, a former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation and National Chairmanship hopeful of PDP, insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration is bereft of ideas to move the nation forward.

The PDP chieftain spoke on Saturday at the end-of-the-year party, organised for members of the PDP in Ogun State.

Sowunmi said the Tinubu administration had not only destroyed the economy but also worsened insecurity in the country.

He said the President’s confusion is the reason for the hardship Nigerians are currently experiencing.

Sowunmi said, “We have entered a situation where one is not just sad. Our heads are bowed in thinking because it is clear to everybody that the people in charge of the country now are very confused.

“They have applied the little they know and it is not working. Life is now really unbearable, the cost of living is too high, inflation is too high and people are just generally feeling unhappy. They can’t manage the exchange rate, they can’t manage the naira, what can they really manage?

“Everyday we hear stories of people getting killed and they have not been able to do anything, they have converted themselves into a party of poverty, a party going for condolences and mourning and a party that is rudderless and directionless.”

He accused the APC of rigging itself into power, lamenting that the judiciary had failed to rescue Nigerians from the misrule of the APC.

“The major way out is that Nigerians must know that the only reason why we are in democracy is so that they can have an opportunity to pick leaders, they cannot be playing with election, there is no reason under the earth for any Nigerian to allow somebody with just eight million votes to be leading the country when the total amount of available voters are 93 million.

“The more they come out to vote, the more their views will be respected even though we know that this one that they won, they came in through manipulation and an unfortunate deniability for the judiciary to rescue the Nigerian citizens, we are all living witnesses of what is going on”, Sowunmi said.

Speaking on his ambition to contest the national chairmanship seat of the PDP, Sowunmi insisted that he remained the most qualified and courageous aspirant to rescue the party from impending doom.

He said, “A political party that is 25 years old must review itself in such a way that it can reform, it can recalibrate, it can rewrite its laws and rules, it can bring together a set of new opinions that will make it different from all parties and it can be run in an equitable, fair, just and all-inclusive manner.

“Most of our PDP members are not saying that they want just a chairman, they are saying that they want Otunba Segun Sowunmi as their chairman. I will try my best and if it is the wish of the leaders and the colligate, certainly they can get ready for a remarkable and quite incitive tenure, a paradigm shift and a new mayor.

“Every other zone has done chairman apart from us, but it is even beyond that now, it is about who has passion, who has courage, who has tenacity, who has competent, who has capability, who has knowledge and how to administer party and by the grace of God we will do what we can if we get there”.