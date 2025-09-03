Tinubu Confirmation Of Shettima’s Loyalty, A Headache To Opposition, Coalition Parties

The Director General of Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors, Prince Dele Oyelude, has described the confirmation of Shettima’s loyalty as a headache to the opposition and coalition political parties in Nigeria.

Oyelude stated the birthday felicitation message released by the presidency has shattered the crumbling house of the opposition PDP and coalition ADC, clandestinely pushing for the replacement of the workaholic Vice President Kashim Shettima.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his official press release, celebrated his vice president, Kashim Shettima, and appreciated his loyalty and vibrancy. ” I deeply appreciate your vibrancy, loyalty, partnership, and support as my deputy. In choosing you then as my partner, I selected competence and other qualities that Nigeria could depend on”

Oyelude commended Tinubu’s affirmation of Shettima’s loyalty and dedication to the success of the progressive administration and admonished both the opposition and coalition political parties to embrace good governance, reformative policies and the productive, renewed hope agenda of the APC.

He revealed that the combination will further collapse the cracking wall and linking roof of the opposition parties in Nigeria.

A statement released by the APC Chieftain, Oyelude, reads, “The affirmation of Shettima’s loyalty by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to celebrate his VP’s 59th birthday is a win for democracy and the APC. Though a threat and headache to the opposition and coalition political parties in Nigeria”

“I am sure by now, the opposition parties and their leaders manufacturing lies to mislead the public, will be thrown into further confusion and disarray. APC cannot help them since they refuse to help themselves. They have more interest in APC than their crumbling political parties ”

“President Bola Ahmed and Vice President Kashim Shettima are the best combination so far in the history of Nigeria. They both have experience as former Governors and former Senators. Their individual experience is manifesting in their approach to turning Nigeria’s misfortunes to fortunes”