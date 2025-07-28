New Telegraph

July 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Tinubu Confers S’Falcons…

Tinubu Confers S’Falcons With Nat’l Honours, $100,000 Cash Each

President Bola Tinubu on Monday bestowed the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger, on the Super Falcons and the entire technical crew.

This was made known by the President’s special adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu also allocated three-bedroom apartments in Abuja to each of the players and the technical crew at the Renewed Hope Estate.

READ ALSO

The President also directed the cash award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 each of the 24 players and $50,000 to each of the 11-man technical crew.

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Tinubu Laments Incidences Of Flood Disaster, Boat Mishaps
Read Next

LG Autonomy: Implementation Must Be Within Confines Of Law