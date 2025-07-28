Tinubu Confers S’Falcons With Nat’l Honours, $100,000 Cash Each

President Bola Tinubu on Monday bestowed the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger, on the Super Falcons and the entire technical crew.

This was made known by the President’s special adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu also allocated three-bedroom apartments in Abuja to each of the players and the technical crew at the Renewed Hope Estate.

The President also directed the cash award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 each of the 24 players and $50,000 to each of the 11-man technical crew.