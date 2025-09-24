Tinubu Confers Posthumous Honours On Ogoni Four

President Bola Tinubu has conferred posthumous national honours on four late Ogoni leaders, popularly known as the Ogoni Four, while unveiling plans to resume oil production in Ogoniland after more than three decades.

Those honoured with the title of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) at the State House on Wednesday were Albert Badey, Edward Kobani, Theophilus Orage, and Samuel Orage.

Tinubu urged the Ogoni people to embrace unity and reconciliation after years of division, stressing that their sacrifices should inspire a renewed sense of purpose.

“May their memories continue to inspire unity, courage, and purpose among us. I urge the Ogoni people across classes, communities, and generations to close ranks, put this dark chapter behind us, and move forward as a united community with one voice,” the President said.

The President pledged his administration’s commitment to peace, environmental remediation, and economic revival in Ogoniland, confirming that plans were underway to facilitate the resumption of oil production in the area.

“I am encouraged by the overwhelming consensus of the Ogoni communities to welcome the resumption of oil production. The government will deploy every resource to support your people in this march towards shared prosperity,” Tinubu stated.

He recalled that in 2022, the previous administration handed the operatorship of the Ogoni oil field to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its partners, noting that his government would build on that decision.

To fast-track the process, Tinubu directed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to lead engagements between Ogoni communities, NNPCL, and other stakeholders. He also tasked the Minister of Environment to integrate pollution remediation into ongoing dialogue.

Earlier, Ribadu reported that the Ogoni Consultations Committee had engaged all four Ogoni zones and the diaspora, with demands centering on structured participation in oil production, accelerated cleanup, and sustainable development.

Presenting the committee’s findings, Prof. Don Baridam, chair of the Dialogue Committee, described the report as a reflection of the collective will of the Ogoni people and recommended its implementation through an inter-agency task force.

Fielding questions after the event, Ribadu reaffirmed Tinubu’s directives, stressing that the administration was determined to consolidate peace and deliver inclusive development in the Niger Delta.

“Peace is being restored already, and Nigerians will soon see the benefits, not just in Ogoniland, but across the Niger Delta and beyond,” Ribadu assured.

Oil exploration in Ogoniland has remained suspended since 1993 following protests against environmental degradation, which culminated in the execution of activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight others in 1995.