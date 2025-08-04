Tinubu Confers Nat’l Honours, Cash On D’Tigress Coaching Crew

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honours on the players and the technical team of Nigeria’s women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, following their historic fifth consecutive victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Speaking during the presidential reception held at the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja in their honour, the President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, awarded each player and technical crew member the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

He also directed the allocation of one flat for each player, coach and technical crew member.

The President approved a cash award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 to each player, and $50,000 equivalent for the coach and each technical team member.

The President said: “It is my profound honour and pleasure to welcome to the State House our remarkable Women’s National Basketball Team, D’Tigress – continental champions once more, and now the first African team to qualify for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament. You have conquered Africa and opened the door to global greatness”.

He described the team’s emphatic 78-64 victory over Mali as more than just a game, calling it “a powerful statement of Nigerian resilience, tactical excellence, and national pride.”

“You fought back from behind in the first quarter, not with panic but poise. You wore the green and white not just as colours, but as a symbol of conviction and hope. And now, you wear the crown as queens of African basketball for the fifth consecutive time,” he stated.

Tinubu particularly commended Coach Rena Wakama, saying, “To Coach Rena Wakama, you represent the evolution of leadership in Nigerian sports.

“Your quiet strength and historic achievements have shattered ceilings and inspired countless young girls nationwide, who now know that no dream is too bold for a Nigerian woman. Indeed, you deserved your award as the best coach in Africa and the world,” he stated.

The President also recognised the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), Amy Okonkwo, and top scorer in the final, Ezinne Kalu, saying, “To Amy Okonkwo, the tournament MVP, and Ezinne Kalu, top scorer in the final, your brilliance elevated the entire team. But most importantly, you did not play for yourselves. You played for and won with Nigeria.

“Let me take a moment to reflect on a greater truth. Nigerian women have never failed this nation in sports. From the Super Falcons standing tall on the world stage, to our athletes breaking records on the track, and D’Tigress building a basketball dynasty, our women have consistently made us proud. They have shown the world that when opportunity meets preparation, Nigerian excellence is inevitable.”

He emphasised his administration’s commitment to sports development, stating: “We owe you not just applause but decisive action. That is why, under this administration, we are repositioning sports as a key pillar of our national development strategy and economic drive.

“Sport is not merely entertainment. It is infrastructure, education, diplomacy, and a powerful tool for youth employment, economic transformation, and global engagement.”

He extended special appreciation to the National Sports Commission under the leadership of Malam Shehu Dikko, noting that “the Commission’s renewed focus on athlete welfare, institutional reform, grassroots sports and performance-based development is already yielding results.”

The President also commended the Nigeria Basketball Federation, led by Malam Amadu Muda Kida, who also serves as chairman of the NNPC Limited, “for its consistency in team development, strategic planning, and sacrifices for Nigeria’s Glory.

“To all our young people watching today, let the story of D’Tigress remind you that greatness is a product of hard work, discipline, and belief.