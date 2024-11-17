Tinubu Confers GCON On Indian PM, Modi

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

President Tinubu awarded the honour on Sunday during the Nigeria/India Bilateral meeting held at the State House, Abuja.

He said that the award was bestowed on the Indian leader to signify Nigeria’s appreciation and commitment to the Nigerian Indian partnership.

The Nigerian Leader added that the invitation to the Indian PM was to rekindle and reclassify existing relationship between Nigeria and India.

He also stated that the high level engagement was intended to improve

“Nigeria values its excellent relationship with India, and we work to deepen and broaden the same to the mutual benefit of our two friendly countries.

“You represent a very strong commitment in democratic values and norms, you have been doing a good job historically, winning three consecutive elections in a complex society is a feat that we respect so much.

“I will confer on you today, the Prime Minister of India, Nigeria’s National Honor, the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger. This to signify Nigerian appreciation and commitment to India as a partner”, he said.

Commiserating with Nigeria over the recent floods that ravaged several cities across the country, including the Maiduguri, the Indian Prime Minister promised to support Nigeria with 20 tons of relief materials.

Modi said this was to support the administration of President Tinubu on its ongoing humanitarian efforts.

