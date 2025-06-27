Tinubu Confers GCON Award On Afrexim Bank President Oramah

Impressed with monumental achievements Afrexim bank recorded under ten years leadership of its President and Chairman of board of Directors , Professor Benedict Oramah, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday conferred on him Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger( GCON), a prestigious national honor in Nigeria.

Declaring open 32nd Annual Meetings of the bank, an elated president Tinubu said under Professor Benedict Oramah as president of Afrexim bank grew its assets from $5 billion to over $37 billion in a good time.

Tinubu recalled: ” 32 years ago, African Bank was born from Africa’s resolve to own its own development, drive it with over $250 billion, mobilize for the trade and development. The bank has become a pillar of Africa’s program. Nigeria has proudly benefited from over $52 billion in support directed into the energy, agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, and creative industry.

“Flagship projects such as the Dangote and BUA refineries, the African Medical Center of Excellence, and the African Quality Assurance Center embody confidence in Nigeria. Nigeria’s future and Africa’s potential. This partnership excels beyond capital,” Tinubu said.

The president urged the bank to fully adopt fast to reduce costs, conserve foreign reserves, and empower small-scale enterprises.

” Let us strengthen financial support to Afrexim bank to scale its transformational impact. Let us treat inter-African trade not as a goal, but as a strategic pathway road. Let us create jobs and industrial value trade.

Let us empower youth, women, and entrepreneurs as beneficiaries and architects of a new African century. This, the world will not wait for Africa”, Tinubu affirmed.

In his opening remark, Afrexim bank President Prof. Benedict O. Oramah said between 2020, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and May 2025, and with the strong support of Shareholders, Afreximbank invested approximately $120 billion in Africa and the Caribbean and $155 billion during the last decade.

The out- going Afrexim bank President said the bank over the past decade, built a solid financial institution that was good for Global Africa.

He said total assets and guarantees grew more than eight-fold between September 2015 and April 2025, to reach $43.5 billion while revenues also rose seven folds, reaching $3.24 billion from $408 million in 2025.

Net income amounted to about $1 billion last year indicating about 700% increase, from its level of $125 million in 2015.

The bank aggregate dividend payments from 2015 to 2024, reached $1.35 billion.

“I must, at this juncture, thank shareholders once again for a significant reinvestment of the dividends, with 50-70% of their dividends reinvested annually throughout the period, a strong vote of confidence in your management and Board”.

“Today, Afreximbank has become the trusted institution for mitigating the adverse impacts of economic shocks and the primary source of vital medium- to long-term financing for the African private sector and critical sectors of the African economy.

It is important to note that this trajectory of growth and relevance did not start with me, but goes back to my predecessors, who grew the Bank multiple-folds from where they took it.

That is why, as I look ahead, I see the Bank at no less than $ 250 billion in total assets and guarantees in 10 years, when my successor would be stepping down. I have no doubt that we would see that given the strength, depth and scope of the Bank Group today,” he said.