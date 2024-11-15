Tinubu Confers CFR Award On Late COAS, Lagbaja

Share

President Bolady Tinubu on Friday conferred a posthumous award of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.

President Tinubu made this announcement while speaking at the solemn burial ceremony of Lagbaja held at the National Cemetery in Mogadishu, Abuja.

The event marked a significant moment of national respect for the late military leader, whose service and dedication to Nigeria’s security were celebrated.

Tinubu who spoke during the interment, extolled the virtues of the late Lieutenant General Lagbaja.

He emphasized his unwavering commitment and substantial contributions to national security.

READ ALSO:

The President described Lagbaja’s appointment as Chief of Army Staff as one of his most distinguished decisions since assuming office.

“Lagbaja embodied the essence of a warrior, a leader dedicated to the safety and stability of Nigeria.

“His legacy will inspire generations of military and civilian leaders alike,” President Tinubu noted.

The event witnessed the presence of Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Also at the event were: Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Defence Minister, various state governors, and senior military officials, all paying their final respects to the esteemed soldier.

Lieutenant General Lagbaja passed away in Lagos following an illness, as announced by President Tinubu last week.

Born on February 28, 1968, Lagbaja served as the Chief of Army Staff for one year and four months, having been appointed to the role in June 2023.

Throughout his military career, Lagbaja played pivotal roles in several critical internal security operations, including Operation ZAKI in Benue State, Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno, Operation Udoka in Southeast Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity in Kaduna and Niger States.

His strategic leadership and operational expertise were instrumental in enhancing national security.

Share

Please follow and like us: