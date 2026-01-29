Tinubu Condoles With Super Eagles Captain Over Father’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to Wilfred Ndidi, captain of the Super Eagles, on the passing of his father, Sunday Ndidi.

The Nigerian international footballer, who plays for Turkish Super Lig club, Besiktas, lost his father in a ghastly road accident in Umunede, near Agbor, Delta State, on Tuesday. Condoling with the Ndidi family over the tragic incident, the President remarked: ‘’I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Sunday Ndidi.

I share in the grief of his family, friends and associates, particularly Wilfred Ndidi, who shared a strong bond with his father as a mentor and guide in his remarkable career as an exceptional footballer. ‘

’There is no doubt that Sunday’s modest beginnings and honesty greatly impacted those who looked up to him for inspiration”. Tinubu prayed that God Almighty would comfort the Ndidi family and grant eternal repose to the soul of the departed.