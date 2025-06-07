Share

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to Senator Smart Adeyemi following the passing of his beloved mother, Princess Victoria Oyeyemi Adeyemi (née Ibilola).

President Tinubu’s message of sympathy was conveyed in a statement released on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

In the message, Tinubu paid glowing tribute to the late matriarch, describing her as a revered community leader remembered for her benevolence, humility, and peaceful nature, qualities that earned her widespread admiration.

The President highlighted her lasting contributions to the Iyara community in Kogi State and her significant presence in Niger State, where she lived for 45 years, raising six children before relocating to Abuja.

“Mama Victoria Oyeyemi Adeyemi was a woman of remarkable character. Her legacy of love, generosity, and community service will continue to inspire generations,” the President noted.

“The impact of her life and the values she instilled will remain a source of comfort and pride to her family and all who knew her,” Tinubu said.

He expressed confidence that Senator Adeyemi and the bereaved family would find strength in the knowledge of her virtuous life.

The President concluded with prayers for the peaceful repose of her soul and divine comfort for the family and friends mourning her loss.

