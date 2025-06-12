Tinubu Condoles With PM Modi, India Over Air India Flight AI171 Crash

Share

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government, and the people of the Republic of India following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the devastating accident, which claimed numerous lives and left several others injured.

The aircraft was carrying two pilots, 10 cabin crew, 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian.

“The tragedy of Air India reminds us, once again, of the fragility of life and the common bond of humanity that holds us together,” Tinubu said.

President Tinubu conveyed prayers and solidarity not only to India but also to the governments and people of Great Britain, Portugal, and Canada, whose citizens were also among the victims of the ill-fated flight.

“At this moment of sorrow and pain, Nigeria stands in solidarity with our friend, brother, and partner, Narendra Modi, and the people of India. Nigeria also deeply sympathises with the families and friends of the other victims,” the President added.

The Nigerian leader lauded the swift and professional response of India’s emergency and rescue services, expressing confidence in their ability to manage the aftermath of the disaster with compassion and competence.

“We recognize and commend the efforts of India’s emergency response teams and have confidence in their capacity to provide the necessary support to survivors and families,” Tinubu noted.

President Tinubu concluded his message with prayers for the souls of the departed and comfort for the grieving families.

