Tinubu Condoles With NFF, NSC, Others Over S’Eagles Coach Onigbinde’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Nigeria Sports Council (NSC), professional colleagues, fans, family and associates over the death of renowned football administrator and former Super Eagles head coach, High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde.

Onigbinde, who distinguished himself as the first indigenous coach of the Super Eagles in 1982, passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

In a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended the contributions of the Modakeke high chief to the development of grassroots football and to the strengthening of football administration in Nigeria.

He acknowledged the historic leadership of Chief Onigbinde, who guided the Super Eagles to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984.

Tinubu stated that the accomplished football manager would be remembered for his discipline, integrity, foresight and passion for the round-leather game.

The President prays for the repose of the departed and comfort for his family.