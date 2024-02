President Bola Tinubu has extended deep condolences to the government and people of Namibia over the passing of His Excellency, President Hage Geingob. Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday, said it was on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria.

Tinubu mourned the painful loss of this veteran in the struggle for democracy; proponent of good governance, and advocate of economic, social, and political solidarity among African peoples.