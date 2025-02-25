Tinubu Condoles With Minister Over Mother-In-Law’s Death

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday condoled with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, over the death of his mother-in-law, Hajia Hauwa Usman, who died at the age of 70.

President Tinubu’s condolence message was contained in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

The President conveyed his condolences to the Idris family, their in-laws, and all relatives, urging them to find strength and comfort during this difficult time.

Tinubu further prayed for the repose of Hajia Hauwa’s soul, saying that Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings, grant her eternal rest, and admit her to Aljannah Firdaus.

The President expressed his support for the minister and his family during the mourning period.

“It is with profound sadness that I extend my condolences to you and your family on the loss of Hajia Hauwa Yakub Usman. Her legacy will undoubtedly live on through the lives she touched.

”May He also grant your family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss and provide you with solace in the cherished memories of her life and deeds.” the statement added

