Tinubu Condoles With Media Aide, Olusegun Dada Over Mother’s Death

The Special Assistant on Social Media to President Bila Tinubu, Olusegun Dada has received condolence messages from the principal following the demise of his mother.

New Telegraph reports that Olusegun lost his mother Ifejola Dada earlier this week.

Condoning with his aide in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu expressed his condolences to Dada over the occurrence.

President Tinubu joined the friends and well-wishers of the Dada family in mourning Mrs Dada “who was an outstanding educator and devoted years of her professional life to providing quality and affordable education for the least privileged members of society.”

He lauded her remarkable contributions as the president of the Association for Formidable Educational Development, adding that it will be remembered for generations to come.

He said, “Her memory remains a blessing to the many disadvantaged children who benefited directly from her selfless service as an educator.”

He urged Olusegun, his siblings, and his extended family, to find solace “in the very worthy and timeless legacies of hard work, patience, forbearance, charity, and selflessness that have characterized the life of Mama Ifejola Esther Dada.”

The president also exhorted them to work hard to honour her influence on the field of education by helping others and changing lives by looking out for their fellow Nigerians.

Additionally, he prayed for the deceased’s soul to rest in peace and for heavenly consolation for her family.