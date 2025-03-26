New Telegraph

March 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tinubu Condoles With…

Tinubu Condoles With Lagos APC Chair Over Wife’s Death

2025 Budget Will Reduce Inflation To 15% - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the Lagos State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, on the passing of his wife, Ebunoluwa Esther Ojelabi.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President mourned with the Ojelabi family in this moment of grief and prayed for God’s divine comfort and strength for her loved ones, friends, and associates.

While expressing his deep empathy, the President stated: “The loss of a beloved wife and mother is an immeasurable pain that reminds us of the brevity of life.

“I share in this pain and pray that God would grant the family the fortitude to bear this loss and give the departed peaceful and eternal rest.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Sexual Allegations: Reuben Abati Accuses Atiku Of Defamation
Read Next

Royal Rumble: A’Court Returns Case To S’Court
Share
Copy Link
×