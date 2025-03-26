Tinubu Condoles With Lagos APC Chair Over Wife’s Death

Share

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the Lagos State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, on the passing of his wife, Ebunoluwa Esther Ojelabi.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President mourned with the Ojelabi family in this moment of grief and prayed for God’s divine comfort and strength for her loved ones, friends, and associates.

While expressing his deep empathy, the President stated: “The loss of a beloved wife and mother is an immeasurable pain that reminds us of the brevity of life.

“I share in this pain and pray that God would grant the family the fortitude to bear this loss and give the departed peaceful and eternal rest.”

