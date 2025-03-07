Share

On Friday, President Bola Tinubu joined millions of other eminent Nigerians to condole the passing of the former Presidential spokesperson of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Doyin Okupe.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Okupe, who hailed from Iperu-Remo in Ogun State, served as President Goodluck Jonathan’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs and President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media.

Exending his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Okupe, President Tinubu prays that God will grant repose to the departed patriot’s soul and comfort all.

Tinubu recalls Dr Okupe as a bold and articulate advocate for national development, expressing deep sorrow over his passing at a time when his wealth of experience and insight were still invaluable to the nation.

Tinubu also commiserates with the government and people of Ogun State, particularly the Iperu-Remo community, who have lost an esteemed son and leader.

READ ALSO

He recognises Prince Okupe’s enduring impact on his home state and the deep void his passing leaves in the hearts of those who came in direct contact with him.

During Okupe’s political career of over three decades, Okupe served as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC). He was prominent in the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Accord Party, of which he was the national leader.

He was most recently the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign for the 2023 election.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

