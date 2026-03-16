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March 16, 2026
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Tinubu Condoles With Ex-Science, Tech Minister, Nnaji Over Loss Of Mother

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President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, former minister of innovation, science and technology, on the passing of his mother, Mrs Monica Nnenna Nnaji.

President Tinubu mourned the loss with the Nnaji family and extoled the resilience and sacrifice of their late matriarch, who raised four sons through hard work and discipline.

The President stated that Mama Nnaji lived an exemplary and fulfilled life, raising children who have contributed to the development of the nation.

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The President encouraged the Nnajis to take solace in Mama’s legacy, which continued to live through them, and prayed for the repose of the departed.

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