New Telegraph

January 30, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Tinubu Condoles With…

Tinubu Condoles With Chukwueze

President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze on the passing of his mother. The President also extended his sympathies to the family and friends of Mrs Sarah Chukwueze, who passed away on Thursday.

President Tinubu mourned with the Chukwueze family and encouraged them to find solace in the memory and legacy of their late matriarch.

“The passing of Mrs Chukwueze, the mother of one of our bright football stars, just a few days after the passing of Super Eagles’ Captain Wilfred Ndidi’s father, is deeply saddening. I mourn with them, and I am with them in prayers during this difficult time,” the President says. Tinubu prayed that God Almighty would grant the departed eternal rest.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Sabalenka To Face Rybakina In Aussie Open Final
Read Next

UCL: Osimhen Says Galatasaray Not Afraid Of Juve, Atletico As Playoff Draw Holds Today