May 30, 2023
Tinubu condoles with AIT, family over Dokpesi’s death

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of the founder of Daar Communications, owners of African Independence Television (AIT) and Raypower, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi. Dokpesi died on Monday at an Abuja hospital.

In a statement issued from his office yesterday but Abduaziz Abduaziz, the President described the death of the media mogul as a huge loss to the Nigerian media industry and the country. “The death of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi is a blow to the media industry where he has played pioneering roles in private broadcasting. His pacesetting investment in the industry is an inspiration to many who come after him.

“The history of the evolution of the Nigerian media industry will be incomplete without prominent mention of Dokpesi and his giant footprints on the media landscape. “I express my sincere condolences to the management and staff of DAAR Communications and the family of the late media entrepreneur for this monumental loss,” he said.

