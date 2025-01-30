Share

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined other world leaders to condole the United States Government and victims of the plane and helicopter crash in Washington, D.C.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the American Airlines flight carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with a Black Hawk helicopter as it approached Ronald Reagan National Airport.

In his condolence message, Tinubu commended the courageous efforts of first responders and emergency teams for their selfless work in harsh conditions.

The statement reads, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Washington, D.C.

“On behalf of Nigeria, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the United States, and all affected by this profound loss. I commend the courageous efforts of first responders and emergency teams for their selfless work in harsh conditions.

“Nigeria stands in solidarity with the United States Government and its People, united in grief and hopeful for a new day.”

