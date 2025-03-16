Tinubu Condoles Tunji Olowolafe On Wife’s Demise

Share

President Bola Tinubu has extended his deepest condolences to Tunji Olowolafe, the Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, and former Chairman of GZ Industries (GZI), on the passing of his beloved wife, Gbemisola Olutayo Olowolafe.

Gbemisola Olowolafe died on March 11, aged 63.

In a condolence message signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President joined the Olowolafe family in mourning the demise of their devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and matriarch whose legacy of kindness and generosity will endure.

The statement read: “President Tinubu pays tribute to Mrs Olowolafe’s life of compassion, charity and unwavering support for her family and all who were fortunate to have come in direct contact with her.

“In this period of grief, the President urges his longtime friend, Dr Tunji Olowolafe, to find strength in the loving memories he shared with Gbemisola and the formidable family they built together.

“He encourages Dr Olowolafe and his family to trust God’s divine comfort and eternal promise to mournful people.

“Death is a fate that will ultimately befall every individual. But for the people of faith, we are reminded that God will not abandon any of us when we close our eyes in perpetuity.

“May your lovely wife be ushered into the realm of eternal light, where darkness is forever banished,” the President says.

He also prayed for God’s grace and perfect peace on the Olowolafe family and for the peaceful repose of the departed’s soul.

