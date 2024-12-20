Tinubu Condoles NUJ Over Demise O IPI Leader, Hajiya Salami

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined other eminent Nigerians to mourn the tragic demise of Hajiya Rafat Onyeche Salami, expressing profound sadness over her passing.

New Telegraph reports that Hajiya Salami before her passing was the newly elected Treasurer of the International Press Institute (IPI) and a dedicated journalist whose contributions to the Nigerian media landscape have been widely lauded.

In a statement issued by the State House, President Tinubu extended his condolences to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the leadership of the IPI, Voice of Nigeria (VON) staff, and the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

He acknowledged Salami’s steadfast commitment to journalism and her passion for advocating for women’s and children’s rights.

“Hajiya Rafat Onyeche Salami’s loss has been deeply felt across the journalistic community and beyond.

“As Secretary of the NUJ, Abuja Council, she dedicated her talents and passion to advancing journalism in Nigeria,” the statement read.

Tinubu described Salami as a multilingual and multitalented journalist who excelled as a reporter, broadcaster, and producer, ensuring the public was informed about key developmental issues.

He commended her significant contributions to advocacy and public service, particularly her role in championing the rights of marginalized groups.

The President urged her colleagues, friends, and family to honour her legacy by continuing the impactful work she championed during her career.

Hajiya Rafat Onyeche Salami, whose passing has left a void in Nigeria’s media space, was widely regarded for her dedication, professionalism, and advocacy for ethical journalism.

