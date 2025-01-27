Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his family following the passing of his elder brother, Engineer Sunday Makinde.

In a letter personally signed by the President on Monday, Tinubu acknowledged the deep sorrow that accompanies the loss of a loved one, especially a cherished elder brother.

He emphasized the importance of family, unity, and love during such trying times, values that the Makinde family has always embodied.

President Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of Engineer Sunday Makinde’s soul and the Almighty’s strength for the Makinde family as they navigate this challenging period.

He also assured the governor of his unwavering support during this difficult time.

Additionally, the president urged the Makinde family to find comfort in the cherished memories of their beloved and the impact he had on those around him.

New Telegraph reported earlier that Sunday Makinde, eldest brother to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, passed on at the age of 65.

The news was announced on Friday, January 24, 2025, by Chief Olumuyiwa Makinde, the Bada Olubadan of Ibadanland and Head of the Aigbofa Family of Oja’ba, Ibadan.

Governor Makinde has received an outpouring of condolences from political leaders, associates, and the general public since the announcement of his brother’s passing.

