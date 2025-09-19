Tinubu Condoles Elebute’s Family Over Death Of Matriarch 

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to the Elebute family on the passing of their beloved mother, grandmother, and matriarch, Prof Oyinade Elebute. She passed on September 13 at the age of 91.

Elebute, a distinguished Nigerian physician and professor of Physiology at the University of Lagos, co-founded Hygeia Nigeria Ltd, Lagoon Hospitals, and Hygeia HMO Ltd.

Tinubu paid tribute to the late physician’s lifetime service to humanity through her medical practice, training generations of health professionals and pioneering private healthcare services in Nigeria.

‘‘Nigeria has lost a trailblazer. Her passion for science and medicine will continue to inspire many generations.

‘‘The nation is profoundly grateful to role models such as Prof Oyinade Elebute, who demonstrated that women and girls can succeed with the right education and opportunities.’’

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed’s soul and comfort for family and loved ones, mourning the irreparable loss.