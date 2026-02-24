Tinubu Condoles Duguri Community Over Deadly Bandit Attack

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to the people of Duguri in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State following a deadly bandit attack that claimed the lives of four residents in Kafin Duguri community.

The President’s message was delivered on Monday by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, during a condolence visit to Kafin Duguri village in Alkaleri LGA.

Governor Mohammed said he had earlier travelled to Abuja, where he briefed the President on the tragic incident.

“I would have come earlier, but I travelled to Abuja where I had the privilege to brief Mr. President on the tragedy. He asked me to convey his heartfelt condolences to the immediate families of those who lost their lives and to the entire people of Kafin Duguri, Alkaleri, and Bauchi State,” the governor said.

He described the incident as unfortunate and assured the community of the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening security in the area.

The governor disclosed that security agencies had been directed to operate within the existing security architecture to address the concerns raised by the community, while strictly adhering to the rules of engagement.

He also assured that the government had taken responsibility for those currently receiving treatment in the hospital and would support the families of the deceased.

Earlier, the Emir of Duguri, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, thanked the President for his concern over the victims of the Duguri killings and appealed for the deployment of more security personnel to the area.

Similarly, the Village Head of Kafin Duguri, Alhaji Isah Yakubu, called for additional government support, particularly the provision of arms to complement the efforts of local security operatives, in order to strengthen protection across the community.

New Telegraph reports that the attack occurred on Saturday when over 100 armed bandits stormed the community, killing four residents and a soldier.